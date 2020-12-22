Indian troops martyr 50-year old woman, injure three along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Indian Army troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked fire along the line of control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population and martyred a 50-year old woman and injured three innocent civilians.

The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC deliberately targeting civil population with Mortars and heavy weapons, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Besides, a 50-year old woman who embraced shahadat, three citizens including a 4-year minor girl named Nayab also got injured, it added.

The injured were evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary treatment, the Army's public relations Wing said.