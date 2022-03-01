Indian troops martyr 8 Kashmiris in February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Local forces, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred eight Kashmiris during February 2022.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday revealed that three youths were martyred in a fake encounter.

107 youth were arrested and at least ten people were injured after Indian police used brute force on peaceful protesters during 179 cordon and search operations.

Indian troops also disgraced /molested three women during the month. The forces destroyed and damaged two houses during the month.

Meanwhile, over four thousand leaders, activists, youth, students including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, , Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Eng Rashid, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Rafiq Ahmad Gania,Ghulam Muhammed Butt, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, 65-year-old Muhammad Shaban Dar, HR defender Khurrum Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, journalist Asif Sultan, journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar, Journalist Fahad Shah and a dozen Kashmiri females are the worst victims of political vendetta and civil rights abuses under on fabricated charges.