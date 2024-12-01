Indian Troops Martyr 9 Kashmiris In November
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), martyred nine Kashmiris, including a woman, in the month of November.
According to Kashmir Media Service, four of those killed were victims of fake encounters and custodial killings.
During the month, 12 Kashmiris sustained critical injuries, while 160 people, mostly Hurriyat activists, were arrested under draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to data released by the Research Section of KMS.
These injuries and arrests occurred during 196 cordon-and-search operations and house raids conducted by Indian troops across the territory.
The killings left three children orphaned, and Indian forces damaged two houses during the operations. Additionally, the BJP-led Indian government confiscated and attached 140 properties, including lands, houses, and shops, using draconian laws to suppress the Kashmiri people’s political aspirations.
