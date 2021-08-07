Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Budgam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Budgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Manchowa area of the district on Saturday.

The authorities suspended all internet and mobile service in the areas while operation was going on till last reports came in.