Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Reban Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

The youth was killed by troops during cordon and search operation at Rebban in Sopore area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation continued till last reports came in while mobile internet services also snapped in the area.