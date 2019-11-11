UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Another Youth In Bandipre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Indian troops martyr another youth in Bandipre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district, Monday, taking the toll to two within 12 hours in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed during cordon and search operation in Lawdoora area of the district.

Earlier, one youth was killed in the same area last night.

Related Topics

India Same Media

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London cancelled

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.