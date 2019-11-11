Indian troops martyr another youth in Bandipre

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district, Monday, taking the toll to two within 12 hours in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed during cordon and search operation in Lawdoora area of the district.

Earlier, one youth was killed in the same area last night.