Indian Troops Martyr Another Youth In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops martyred another youth during a cordon and search operation in Rajouri district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops killed the youth in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district during an ongoing operation that was launched on June 29 in which two Indian troops have been killed, Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to KMS, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) who was injured in an encounter also succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district. Several gun shots fired by Indian troops were heard in the area while people were being harassed and terrorized by the Indian troops.

Indian authorities also suspended internet service in Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

