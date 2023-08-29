Indian troops martyr civilian in Kupwara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a 42-year-old civilian in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the civilian identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Shah during a cordon and search operation on the intervening night of 28-29 August in Haridal area of Teetwal, Karnah area of the district, KMS reported.

The deceased's body was found in Pingla Haridal village.