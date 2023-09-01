Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiris in August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred eight Kashmiris in the last month of August in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the Kashmiris were martyred in different fake encounters while three women were widowed and eleven children were orphaned by the Indian troops.

During the period, the personnel of Indian army, police, paramilitary, Special Investigation Agency (SIA) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 134 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, during house raids and in 261 cordon and search operations and several of them were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

Meanwhile, over four thousand Hurriyat leaders and activists are the worst victims of political vendetta.

They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.