Indian Troops Martyr Eight Kashmiris In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred eight Kashmiris in the last month of August in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the Kashmiris were martyred in different fake encounters while three women were widowed and eleven children were orphaned by the Indian troops.

During the period, the personnel of Indian army, police, paramilitary, Special Investigation Agency (SIA) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 134 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students, during house raids and in 261 cordon and search operations and several of them were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

Meanwhile, over four thousand Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Fahim Ramzan, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Showket Hakeem, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt , Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, Shamsuddin Rehmani, journalists Aasif Sultan, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Fahad Shah and Eng Rashid are the worst victims of political vendetta.

They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on fabricated charges.

