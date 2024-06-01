Indian Troops Martyr Eight Kashmiris In May
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred eight Kashmiris during the last month of May.
According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Saturday, of those martyred three youth were killed in fake encounters or in custody.
Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel during house raids and cordon and search operations arrested 703 people including Jamaat-e-Islami leader Advocate Zahid Ali while at least four persons were injured due to the use of brute force on protesters in the territory in the month.
Indian troops also damaged three houses during the period.
