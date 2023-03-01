UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Five Innocent Kashmiris In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Indian troops martyr five innocent Kashmiris in February

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred five innocent Kashmiris in the last month of February, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on Wednesday, of those killed two youth were martyred by the troops in custody.

Indian police also tortured to death one detained civilian Sonu Kumar at the police post in Nagri area of Kathua district.

As many as 115 youth were arrested while seven people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police on peaceful protesters during 193 cordon and search operations during the month. The Indian forces' personnel also damaged a house and a mosque.

Meanwhile, over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, students human rights defenders including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Sharief Sartaj, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Amir Hamza, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Maulana Abdul Majid Dar, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Abdul Rashid Doowoodi, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Muhammad Shaban Dar, Engineer Rasheed, human rights defenders Khurrum Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, journalists Asif Sultan, Fahad Shah and a dozen Kashmiri women continue to remain in different jails of India and IIOJ&K and being victimized for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

