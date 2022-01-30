Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one youth during an operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The operations were going on till last reports came in.