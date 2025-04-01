Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Five Kashmiris In March

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris in March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Indian troops, continuing their brutal campaign in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), martyred five Kashmiris during the last month of March.

According to data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, two of the victims were killed in a fake encounter.

During the month, Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group and notorious agencies such as Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency, arrested 49 civilians, mostly political activists, youth, traders and students. Several detainees were booked under black laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), designed to silence dissent and prolong illegal detentions.

Five persons were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory.

Indian troops also disgraced and molested two women during the month. The forces also destroyed and damaged one house.

These killings and arrests occurred during 193 cordon-and-search operations and house raids carried out by Indian forces’ personnel across the territory.

Additionally, intensifying its colonial style suppression, the highly communal and corrupted administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, under the direct control of Indian Home Minister, seized nineteen properties, including homes and lands including the property of APHC leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.

These illegal confiscations are part of the BJP-led Indian government’s strategy to economically strangle Kashmiris and suppress their political stand and freedom aspirations.

Recent Stories

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

12 minutes ago
 Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

57 minutes ago
 Pfizer opens research and development centre in Be ..

Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billi ..

Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

14 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan