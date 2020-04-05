UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Five More Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred five more Kashmiri youth bringing the toll to nine over the past 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth were killed during a continued violent operation in Keran area of Kupwara district.

An Indian solider was also killed and another injured during the ongoing operation.

Earlier, Indian troops had killed four youth identified as Sadam Malik, Aijaz Ahmed Naikoo, Shahid Sadiq Malik and Waqar Ahmed in Hardmanguri area of Kulgam district, yesterday. Three Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Occupied Kashmir Same Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

17 minutes ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

31 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Guest launches campaign to support refugees ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC briefs accredited ambassadors, consuls on l ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.