Indian troops martyr four including a woman in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), martyred four Kashmiris including a 45-year-old woman in Srinagar city, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth and the woman during a cordon and search operation in Batamaloo area of the city.

The cordon and search operation is going on the area till the last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian trooper was injured in an attack in the area.