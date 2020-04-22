UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Four Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Wednesday.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation, which was launched by the personnel of Indian Army and paramilitary forces on Tuesday in Melhora area of the district,Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police police claimed that the youth were killed in a gunfight in Melhora village of the district. "The operation is going on," the police added.

Indian authorities suspended 2G internet service and blocked all entry and exit points in the area.

