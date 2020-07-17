UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Four Kashmiri Youth In IOJ&K

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:22 PM

Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K  

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district.

RAWALPINDI: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Friday.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district.

Earlier, three Indian troops were also critically injured in the same area.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during a military operation also martyred a youth in Keran area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

