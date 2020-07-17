Indian Troops Martyr Four Kashmiri Youth In IOJ&K
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:22 PM
RAWALPINDI: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Friday.
The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district.
Earlier, three Indian troops were also critically injured in the same area.
Meanwhile, Indian troops during a military operation also martyred a youth in Keran area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.