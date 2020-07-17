Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K  

,

(@fidahassanain)

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district.

RAWALPINDI: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Friday.

Earlier, three Indian troops were also critically injured in the same area.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during a military operation also martyred a youth in Keran area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.