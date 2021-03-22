Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter during violent cordon and search operation at Manihal area of the district.

However identity of the martyred youth s is yet to be ascertained while the operation was going on till last reports came in .