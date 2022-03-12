UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Four More Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation at Chewa Kalan in Pulwama district, late last night.

The troops martyred one youth each at Nunar in Ganderbal district and at Rajwar in Handwara area Kupwara district. The operations in these areas continued till last reports came in.

These fresh killings raised the number of martyred youth in IIOJK to seven in the last three days. The troops had martyred two youth in Shopian and one in Srinagar on Thursday.

Indian troops and sleuths of dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) during search operations abused and dragged several girl students and seized a Madrassa in Kokarnag area of Islamabad district.

