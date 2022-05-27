UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Four More Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth in Srinagar and Pulwama districts, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir media Service, the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation in Soura area of Srinagar and other two in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, a 50-year old woman was killed while crossing the railway track in Qazigund area of Islamabad district.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Jammu Srinagar Women Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2022

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

32 minutes ago
 Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

8 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.