Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth in Srinagar and Pulwama districts, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir media Service, the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation in Soura area of Srinagar and other two in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, a 50-year old woman was killed while crossing the railway track in Qazigund area of Islamabad district.