Indian Troops Martyr Four Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred four more Kashmiri youth in two different districts of the territory on Thursday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed two youth during cordon and search operations in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police chief of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, talking to media persons claimed that four Kashmiris were killed during the last twelve hours in separate encounters in South Kashmir.

The IGP said that two of the Kashmiris were killed in Kulgam, where as two more were killed in Pulwama districts.

