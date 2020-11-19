Indian troops martyr four youth in Jammu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiri youth in Jammu district on Thursday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops in a vehicle they were travelling in during a shoot out operation at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota in the district.

The youth were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in a truck, when they were intercepted and killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu early today, an eyewitness said.