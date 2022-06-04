Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Local forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir's Islamabad district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred in an overnight cordon and search operation (CASO) at Rishipora area of Kapran in the district.

During the cordon and search operation, which started on Friday three Indian troopers and a civilian were also injured.