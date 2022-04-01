Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Local fores in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir's Shopian district on early Friday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during a cordon and search operation at Turkwagam area of the district by Indian troops and paramilitary forces.

A top police officer said that the identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained as operation is still underway.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The troops stopped media men to cover the cordon and search operation and blocked all entry and exit points to the area.