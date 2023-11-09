Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in the Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth identified as Maysar Ahmad Dar during a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the district.

