Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In Shopian
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in the Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth identified as Maysar Ahmad Dar during a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the district.