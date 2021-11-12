Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Bemina area of the city.

In the meantime, Indian troops along with Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation at Saraibala and its adjoining areas in Srinagar.

Indian paramilitary forces and police personnel conducted surprise search and frisking operation in Saraibala and its adjoining areas of the city as part of a ploy to create an atmosphere of terror and fear in Srinagar district.