UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Bemina area of the city.

In the meantime, Indian troops along with Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation at Saraibala and its adjoining areas in Srinagar.

Indian paramilitary forces and police personnel conducted surprise search and frisking operation in Saraibala and its adjoining areas of the city as part of a ploy to create an atmosphere of terror and fear in Srinagar district.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

9 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

9 hours ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

9 hours ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.