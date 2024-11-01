Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr Nine Kashmiris In October In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred nine Kashmiris during the last month of October across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Friday, of those martyred, three were killed in fake encounters by the Indian forces’ personnel in two different areas of the territory.

The killings by the troops rendered 3 women widowed and six children orphaned.

During the period, the personnel of the Indian Army, paramilitary and police as well as the sleuths of the notorious National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency arrested 169 persons during 148 cordon and search operations in various areas of IIOJK.

