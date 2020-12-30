Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

The youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Lawaypora area of the city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A senior police officer said the operation was launched by Indian forces in Hokarsar and Lawyepora areas on Tuesday and claimed that one militant has been killed so far.

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested a youth in Baramulla town.