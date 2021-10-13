Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Wednesday, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in, Kashmir Media Service reported.