Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad districtIn in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmiron on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force martyred the youth during a joint cordon and search operation in Phalgam area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth from Baramulla and another youth Mohammad Ishfaq in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.

The operations were continuing till last reports.

