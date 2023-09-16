Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel during a cordon and search operation in the Uri area of the district.

The operation was going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Jammu Media

Recent Stories

UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

10 hours ago
 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

11 hours ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

11 hours ago
HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

11 hours ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

11 hours ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

11 hours ago
 EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

11 hours ago
 Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan