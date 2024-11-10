Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Sopore area of the district.

An official said that the operation was jointly carried out by Army’s 22RR, SOG Sopore and 179 Bn CRPF. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

This is the second cordon and search operation in the area in the past 24 hours. Two Kashmiri youth were killed in a fake encounter in Sagipora area on Saturday.