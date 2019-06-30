UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Budgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed during a violent cordon and search operation launched jointly by Indian Army's 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group at Bugam in Chadoora area of the district.

Soon after the killing, the occupation authorities suspended internet services in Budgam district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the authorities imposed draconian law Public Safety Act on one Ubaid Rashid Mir in Shopian and shifted him to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu. Ubaid, according to the police officer, was arrested in February 2018 and was booked under the PSA one after another.

