Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Kathua

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Kathua

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Bilawar area of the district, today.

Earlier, a police officer was killed and two were injured in an attack during the search operation in the district yesterday.

The cordon search operation continued till last reports came in.

