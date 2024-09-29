Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Kathua
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Bilawar area of the district, today.
Earlier, a police officer was killed and two were injured in an attack during the search operation in the district yesterday.
The cordon search operation continued till last reports came in.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani strongly condemns attack on laborers in Panjgur20 minutes ago
-
Police nab 25 criminals, narcotics, weapons seized20 minutes ago
-
DSP’s son killed in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of laborers in Panjgur20 minutes ago
-
Two victims of helicopter crash buried at Batkhela20 minutes ago
-
Police & CTD carry out search operation in limits of PS Secretariat20 minutes ago
-
Illegal LPG, petrol sales endanger lives in twin cities20 minutes ago
-
Seminar stresses food exports to boost foreign exchange20 minutes ago
-
Kopi Luwak: The controversial coffee shaped by civet cats and high price tags30 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50 percent concession for disable persons in trains fare30 minutes ago
-
Violation of dengue SOPs; Housing societies warned of strict action30 minutes ago
-
Railways reunite 626 vulnerable children with heirs during eight months30 minutes ago