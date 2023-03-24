UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Kupwara

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Tangdhar area of the district, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The operation in the area continued till reports last came in.

More Stories From Pakistan

