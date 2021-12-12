Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Baragam area of the district today.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The authorities sealed all entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet mobile services.