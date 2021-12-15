UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Wednesday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred during a violent cordon and search operation launched by the troops, late last night, in Rajpore area of the district.

The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of the area.

The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service while the media is not being allowed to come close to the site of the military operation.

The operation continued till the last reports came in.

More Stories From Pakistan

