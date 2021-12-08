UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Wednesday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Check-e-Cholan area of the district.

The troops also destroyed a residential house by using heavy weapons and chemical substance in the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended the internet service and sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

Media persons are not being allowed to conduct coverage of the military operation.

