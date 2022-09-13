Indian troops martyr one Kashmniri youth in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir's Shopian district,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, .

According to kashmir media service,the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district.

The killing triggered a spontaneous protest demonstration by the locals in the area.

As the news about the killing spread, people came out of their houses and raised slogans against India and its brutal forces.

The troops opened fire on the protesters. Clashes were going on between the forces' personnel and the Indian troops till last reports came in.

A senior police officer confirmed that the troops resorted to the unprovoked firing on the protesters.

Meanwhile, an Indian army trooper was also injured on the occasion at Heff Shirmal in Shopian district.