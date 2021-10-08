Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri in Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the unarmed Kashmiri, Yasir Ali was killed by Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel of 40 battalion in a shootout when he was travelling in his car at Monghal Bridge area of the district.

The Indian paramilitary forces fired on his vehicle and killed him inside the car, an eyewitness told media men.

Meanwhile, a grenade was lobbed towards bunker of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Safakadal area of Srinagar city which hit the netting of the bunker and exploded on the roadside, without causing any damage to human life.

However, windowpanes of a private vehicle were damaged in the blast, the officials said.

On the other hand, several Hurriyet leaders, condemning the killing, said that the Indian forces, under black laws, were killing innocent people in the territory.