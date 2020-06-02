UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One More Kashmiri In IOK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, taking the toll to 14 within 24 hours.

The youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Saimoh area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation is going on till last reports came in.

Yesterday, the troops martyred 13 Kashmiri youth; 10 during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district and three in Nawshehra area of Rajouri district.

