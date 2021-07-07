Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in custody

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in custody in Handwara area of Kupwara district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

The troops dislodged the youth from a passenger bus and later killed him in a stage-managed encounter at Kralgund in Handwara, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir in a tweet claimed that one of the oldest and top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen Meraaj-ud-Din alias Ubaid was killed in Handwara during an encounter with the troops.

Locals talking to media men said that it was a staged encounter as Indian troops and police personnel took the youth in custody and then killed him in a fake encounter for their promotions and other rewards.