Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Tuesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Gohalanf Uri area of the district.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 16 September in several areas of the Uri.

Earlier, four Indian troops were also injured during the operation.

The police officer said that the dead body of the youth was handed over by Indian Army to police station Uri.

Meanwhile, the Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah father of jailed liberation activist Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah passed away in south Kashmir.

Syed Naveed Mushtaq Shah is facing illegal detention under Indian notorious agency National Investigation Agency.