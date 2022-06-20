Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Monday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and paramilitary force during cordon and search operation martyred the youth in Chatapora area of Pulwama district.