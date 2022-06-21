UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Sopore town on Tuesday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service Indian troops and paramilitary forces during cordon and search operation martyred another Kashmir youth in Tulibal area of the town.

On the other hand, a senior police officer said that another cordon and search operation is also going on in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Shopain police booked handler of The Real Kashmir News Facebook page for a news on social media that an arrested youth was killed by the Indian troops in a fake encounter at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district.

More Stories From Pakistan

