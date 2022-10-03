UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 09:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :One more innocent Kashmiri youth has been martyred by the Indian troops in a fresh state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Naseer Ahmad Butt was martyred during a so called cordon and search operation in Imam sahib area of Shopian district.

A report released by the Kashmir Media Service, said the latest killing raised the toll since January 1989 to 96,131 in the occupied territory, which is enough to prove the irrelevance of the International Day of Non-Violence for the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested at least fifteen innocent youth during raids on their houses in Basantgarh area of Udhampur in the past two days.

Strict restrictions have been imposed in the Kashmir valley ahead of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Srinagar, Rajouri and Baramulla from Tuesday.

On the other hand, several rights bodies in the United States in an open letter to the American people have blatantly criticized the RSS-backed Indian government against the religious persecution, discrimination and deadly mob violence against minorities in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

