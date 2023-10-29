Open Menu

Indian Troops Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In Kupwara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Kupwara district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth was martyred in extrajudicial killing by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in the Jamagund area of the district, KMS reported.

Two days earlier, Indian troops abducted five defensless Kashmiri people and martyred them extra-judicially close to the Line of Control. The youth had gone in the forest to collect shrubs.

Related Topics

India Jammu

Recent Stories

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

1 hour ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

1 hour ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

2 hours ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLAC ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN UAE OBSERVES KASHMIR BLACK DAY

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

Dubai to host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah Internatio ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Langu ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE tar ..

Mariam Almheiri unveils ‘COP First’ as UAE targets Climate Conscious Caterin ..

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease ..

Hamriyah Freezone Authority, Amazon UAE sign Lease Agreement for new logistics c ..

4 hours ago
 UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan