Indian Troops Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In Bandipora
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred by the Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in a fake encounter staged during a violent cordon and search operation in Aragam area of the district.
The operation in the area was underway when this report was being filed.
Meanwhile, Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel continued their violent cordon and search operations and house raids in various villages, towns and other areas of Kupwara, Doda, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the territory.
Over 100 people have been arrested by the troops in these areas in the last few days.
Residents of many areas have shared with the media accounts of harassment, intimidation and torture at the hands of the Indian forces’ personnel likening their lives to a living hell.
