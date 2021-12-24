UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr One More Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmiron on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Arwani area of the district.

Indian troops along with paramilitary and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel during the cordon and search operation blocked all entry and exit points and suspended the internet and mobile services in the area .

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

