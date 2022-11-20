Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth, today, in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a military operation in Bijbehara area of the district, said a press release here.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.